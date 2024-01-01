Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe explains Nice plans

Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has outlined the relationship between Nice and the Red Devils.

Ratcliffe’s INEOS owns Nice, while they have a 27 percent stake in the Old Trafford club.

While multi-club ownership is present in the sport, both teams qualifying for the Europa League has raised concerns.

"It's not our intention to sell Nice," said Ratcliffe in an interview this week with Bloomberg.

"I like the concept of the multiclub and Nice will be complementary for Manchester United.

“You can blood younger players in Nice because Manchester United sit at a higher level.

“It's tough to bring an 18 or 19-year-old, occasionally you get a Kobbie Mainoo, but it's difficult to blood those players but at Nice you could do that. That would benefit Nice.

"Because of Brexit, it is difficult now to contract younger, generational talents in Europe but Nice could do that. If there's a fantastic 15-year-old in France we can sign him for Nice and use Nice as a conduit to Manchester United later on."