Bradshaw brace; Clarke debut as Liverpool U18 defeat Wolves

Liverpool’s young talent Joe Bradshaw scored a brace for the club’s under-18 side.

They beat Wolves 4-2 on Saturday, with Bradshaw starring for the young Reds.

Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side also gave a debut to Lucas Clarke, who transferred from Manchester City earlier in the week.

Josh Sonni-Lambie was also very influential in the contest, getting two assists.

Sonni-Lambie nearly got a goal as well, hitting the post in the first half.

The young Reds are in 10th place in the English U-18 PL after 11 games played.

