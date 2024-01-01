Paquetá looking to "start the season off on the right foot with a win" after return

West Ham's Lucas Paquetá expressed his excitement at working under new Head Coach Julen Lopetegui and spoke passionately about his on-field relationship with England forward Jarrod Bowen.

The 26 year old performed well in the clubs win over Celta Vigo as the midfielder looked to be in great shape.

Paqeuta assisted Bowen for the opener the bagged a goal of his own which left fans excited to see more this season.

Speaking on his assist and fitness levels the Brazilian cannot wait to start the new season.

“Yes, I was happy to be back on the pitch again, in front of our fans. It’s always special to play here. It was a good test; now it’s time to rest and prepare for the Premier League.”

“I got a bit tired in the second half. It’s only been ten days since my first training session, so I’m happy with my effort in the first game back. I hope to be ready for when the competitive season gets underway and give my best.”

He also spoke on the new tactics under Lopetegui and how his relationship with Bowen has flourished as of late.

“The lads have been speaking a lot about how he likes to do things. I’m here to learn, I want to evolve as a player under him and I hope my teammates will be happy.”

“Jarrod saw that one very well. We’ve been linking up really well since last season. Just by looking at each other we manage to understand one another. I’m very happy that he’s been able to score and I can help out with the assists.”

Paqueta is confident ahead of their opener against Aston Villa and spoke on how hard the squad is working.

“The boys have been training hard and I hope we will be able to do a good match in front of our home fans and start the season off on the right foot with a win.”