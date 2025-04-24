Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
How Liverpool can win the Premier League title today if Arsenal stumble
Man United's priority striker revealed amid Victor Osimhen rumours
Man Utd 'one step away' from signing son of a gun Kana-Biyik

Bournemouth weighing up triple summer raid on Liverpool

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth weighing up triple summer raid on Liverpool
Bournemouth weighing up triple summer raid on LiverpoolAction Plus
Bournemouth are eyeing three Liverpool players for the summer market.

The Reds are expected to shed severak fringe players at the end of the season, despite being on the brink of winning the Premier League title.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Mail says the Cherries aim to compete for Ben Doak, who is on-loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool this season. Crystal Palace are also keen on the young Scot.

Senior pair Harvey Elliott and Caiomhin Kelleher are also on Bournemouth's radar.

Midfielder Elliott and goalkeeper Kelleher will seek to leave Anfield this summer, convinced they should be playing regularly at Premier League at this stage in their career.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinElliott HarveyDoak BenBournemouthLiverpoolCrystal PalaceMiddlesbroughFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Mac Allister on links to Real Madrid: If I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest
Man Utd join battle for £70M Bournemouth star Semenyo
REVEALED: Three Prem managers on shortlist for Spurs chairman Levy