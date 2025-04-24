Bournemouth weighing up triple summer raid on Liverpool

Bournemouth are eyeing three Liverpool players for the summer market.

The Reds are expected to shed severak fringe players at the end of the season, despite being on the brink of winning the Premier League title.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Mail says the Cherries aim to compete for Ben Doak, who is on-loan at Middlesbrough from Liverpool this season. Crystal Palace are also keen on the young Scot.

Senior pair Harvey Elliott and Caiomhin Kelleher are also on Bournemouth's radar.

Midfielder Elliott and goalkeeper Kelleher will seek to leave Anfield this summer, convinced they should be playing regularly at Premier League at this stage in their career.