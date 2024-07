Bournemouth told to go higher for Flamengo wing-back Wesley; Barcelona also keen

Bournemouth have been told they must go higher for Flamengo wing-back Wesley.

Globo says the Cherries have had an offer of £10m rejected by Fla for the 20 year-old.

Wesley operates primarily as a right-back.

Bournemouth are continuing negotiations with Fla for the defender.

He is also on the radar of Barcelona, which have attempted to set up a loan deal with Fla.