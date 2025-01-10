Bournemouth to recall striker on loan as Evanilson and Unal suffer long term injuries

Tribal Football
Bournemouth are bringing back a forward to deal with their injury crisis this month.

The Cherries have both Evanilson and Enes Unal out injured for the long term.

Daniel Jebbison is being recalled from his season-long loan at Watford, according to their boss Tom Cleverley.

He stated:  “The two clubs are in communication about it.

“I’ll probably have more information in a couple of days’ time, but the injury to Evanilson has made it more attractive to Bournemouth.

“It is a loan that hasn’t worked and we have to accept that.

“I spoke to Daniel this week and what has happened here shouldn’t define who he is as a player, and he shouldn’t be judged on the last six months.

“He hasn’t become a worse player overnight because this move hasn’t worked.”

