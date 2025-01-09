Tribal Football
Bournemouth striker Unal suffers season-ending injury

Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth striker Unal suffers season-ending injury
Action Plus
Bournemouth striker Enes Unal has suffered a tear in his knee that will rule him out for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old arrived last summer from Getafe on a four year contract, having been on loan the previous six months.

But he is now going to have to wait until the 2025/2026 season to make an impact for the team.

Per the BBC, the Cherries have confirmed the extent of his ACL injury to his right knee.

Unal joins Bournemouth's record signing Evanilson as a long term injury casualty.

The Cherries may have to dip into the transfer market for attacking reinforcements.

Ex-Chelsea keeper Crampton "over the moon" with Bournemouth move