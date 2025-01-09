Paraguay star Arce linked with Bournemouth £10M summer move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Paraguay striker Alex Arce is being linked with a move to Bournemouth this month.

The Cherries are in dire straits up front, with both Evanilson and Enes Unal injured for the long-term.

Manager Andoni Iraola wants a replacement and the club will do their best to comply.

Per The Sun, they are assessing a loan deal with a view to a permanent £10M summer transfer.

Arce plays in Quito and has been scoring at an impressive goal-a-game rate this season.

While his club are not eager to sell, a deal that gives them big money in the long-term would be hard to turn down.

