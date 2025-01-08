Iraola on Bournemouth's new striker tactic: We could have a little bit more of a threat

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has opened up on the tactical shift that has occurred between Evanilson and Enes Unal in recent weeks.

In recent months when the Cherries have been chasing the game, the Spanish head coach has made a switch and thrown Unal on to play alongside the Brazilian in the hope of creating more of a threat up top.

This occurred against Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Fulham, and again at the weekend, against Everton. Both players finished the game together against Brighton and Brentford as Bournemouth trailed and now Iraola opened up to the Daily Echo about why he makes such a tactical change.

“Yes, I think we were controlling the game. Probably we were lacking this last moment of brilliance in the opposition box.

“And when you put two nines against two centre backs, they can win their duels, but they cannot help in all the places and there is a danger that you can lose the middle and they start keeping the ball more.

“But I felt confident that we were pushing them a lot. We were arriving from the outside and with Eva (Evanilson) and Enes (Unal), we could have a little bit more of a threat.”