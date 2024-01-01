Tribal Football
Real Madrid get clear run at Lille defender Yoro
Real Madrid are working on a deal with Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Relevo says rival bidders Liverpool and PSG already know that Yoro wants to go to Real Madrid and are therefore pulling out of the hunt.

It has put Lille in a tough situation and they face no choice but to come to an agreement with Real Madrid. Otherwise, they risk losing Yoro as a Bosman transfer next year.

Yoro is ready to wait for Real Madrid - who now have a good negotiating position with Lille.

The French club faces having to lower its price tag, which Real Madrid has so far refused to pay. LOSC have so far been demanding €60-70m to sell Yoro.

