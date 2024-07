Spurs, Roma table bids for Real Madrid midfielder Brahim

Tottenham are eyeing Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz.

The former Manchester City junior played a key role in Real's Champions League and LaLiga Double last season.

However, that hasn't stopped Tottenham and Roma making attempts already this summer.

Foot Mercato says bids from both clubs have been lodged in recent days.

However, for the moment Real are insisting Diaz isn't for sale, with coach Carlo Ancelotti eager to hang onto the Spaniard.