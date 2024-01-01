Bournemouth spy Locatelli chance at Juventus

Bournemouth are eyeing a second raid on Juventus in the coming days.

After clinching the signing of young Dutch defender Dean Huijsen, the Cherries are now weighing up a move for Manuel Locatelli.

Advertisement Advertisement

Il Corriere dello Sport says Bournemouth are aware of the barracking from Juve fans Locatelli copped last week and believe they can tempt the Italy international to England.

Inside Juve, they see Locatelli as a required player for coach Thiago Motta, but with his relationship with fans strained, the midfielder could accept a move to the Premier League.

The Cherries will have the cash to meet Juve valuation, having just sold Dominic Solanke to Tottenham for £65m.