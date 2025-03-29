Tottenham identify No1 replacement for under pressure Postecoglou

Tottenham have identified their preferred replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

The Athletic says the Australian's future with Tottenham is in growing doubt.

Spurs won't act this season, but Postecoglou is now fighting for hos job beyond the end of this campaign.

And the man Spurs have chosen to replace Postecoglou should they decide to axe their manager, will be Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

The Spaniard has just over a year to run on his Cherries deal, so making a deal over compensation a lot smoother for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Tottenham remain alive in the Europa League, but sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table.