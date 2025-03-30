Chelsea ready to try again for Barcelona defender Kounde

Chelsea are ready to try again for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

The Blues failed with an offer for Kounde last season.

However, Sport says that hasn't put off the Londoners, which intend to make a new move for the France international this summer.

Indeed, it's claimed Chelsea view Kounde as their No1 defensive target this summer market. The defender's deal with Barca runs to 2027.

Chelsea will turn to Bournemouth youngster Dean Huijsen, if an agreement for Kounde cannot be struck.