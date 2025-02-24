Bournemouth boss Iraola speaks on Zabarnyi's suspension: There are no excuses

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Brighton on Tuesday night.

A win for the Cherries could take them up to third in the Premier League, leapfrogging the likes of Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest. A trip to Brighton will be tough however especially after 3 wins on the bounce for manager Fabian Hurzeler which include 2 impressive wins over Chelsea.

Iraola first gave an update on his side who are set to train later today which he says will reveal some more information on how is fit to play.

"I don't know. We are training this evening and we will see how they have recovered. Yesterday was a recovery day so today we will see how the players train and who is available. Right now, I don't know."

Defender Illia Zabarnyi was sent off on Saturday against Wolverhampton Wanderers which will be a huge loss for Bournemouth who have been solid at the back this season. Iraola opened up on who could replace him this week.

"We will see (who will play) because we still have an appeal. We will see if he can play tomorrow, I still don't know. They are going to decide in a couple of hours.

"These things happen to every team whether it's with injury or suspension and we have to adapt. Everyone has shown that they can step up. There are no excuses. I will try to make the right call."

The Bournemouth head coach was also questioned on how Liverpool's corner routine that led to their opening goal against Manchester City and if he thinks it was similar to theirs earlier in the season.

"I saw their corner routine but it is definitely not something that we invented. I don't take any responsibility for that, no."