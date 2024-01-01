Tribal Football
Weymouth snatch up talented Bournemouth pair

Weymouth in the lower leagues have picked up two former Bournemouth academy prospects.

Ben Greenwood and Euan Pollock, who did make senior matchday squads for the Cherries, have signed for the club.

They are now set to play in National League South in the coming season and beyond, per The Argus.

Boss Mark Molesley formerly worked with them when he was a coach in the Cherries’ academy.

Pollock is a 21-year-old striker who has struggled with injury issues in recent months.

Greenwood is a 21-year-old defender who has spent the past five years with Bournemouth.

