Bournemouth's Cook on Liverpool loss: We’ve earned the right to be really disappointed

Midfielder Lewis Cook said Bournemouth had "earned the right" to feel disappointed after their 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Despite the loss, the Cherries matched Liverpool for much of the game, hitting the post twice and having a goal disallowed.

Cook admitted the team rued their missed chances, acknowledging they were punished for not being more clinical.

He felt that if they had gotten a bit of luck their way, the game may have turned out differently.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Cook said: “I think overall, a good game of football but I think I said to lads then we’ve kind of earned the right to be really disappointed with that.

“I thought we were involved in large spells of the game, obviously towards the end, really kicked on but couldn't find the goals and they’re a top team.”