Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth's Huijsen believes they needed a little bit more luck to beat Liverpool
Action Plus
Center half Dean Huijsen believed Bournemouth were unfortunate in their 2-0 loss to Liverpool, having hit the post twice and seen a goal disallowed.

Despite the defeat, the Cherries competed well against the league leaders for most of the match.

Ultimately, a Mohammed Salah penalty and a late moment of brilliance from the Egyptian sealed the win for Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the game, Huijsen said: “I think we had a good game and we were unlucky with some moments and if we were just a bit more lucky today, then it would go from 1-0 to 1-1 and maybe the game would change.

“But we need to take the positives. 

“I’m sure that if we carry on playing like this, the results will come and they are coming recently, so we need to continue like this.”

