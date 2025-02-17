Bournemouth's Cook: I don't think we have got the team that will be complacent

Veteran Lewis Cook insisted Bournemouth won’t let complacency creep in despite their impressive Premier League form.

The midfielder, currently excelling at right-back due to injuries, has thrived in the role since the Chelsea draw.

Advertisement Advertisement

Following their 3-1 win over Southampton, the Cherries sit fifth, with fans even chanting about Champions League qualification.

“I don't think we have got the team that will be complacent,” he said to reporters.

“We want to keep improving and keep winning games. The players coming back is going to be a big boost for us.

“We've got some great players out injured that can really help the team.”

On playing in defense, he added: “I have played there a couple of times during a game, switching there from playing centre mid, so I have had a little taste for it then.

“I'm enjoying it. It is a different side of football that I have never really played since I started playing really, so yeah, it's exciting.”

On the differences in positions, he finished: “I have got the line to gauge off, compared to centre mid where you have always go to check your shoulders and know where everything is.

“You can't switch off because if you switch off then it's a goal.”