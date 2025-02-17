Southampton keeper Ramsdale wins big praise after Bournemouth defeat

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Former England shot stopper Joe Hart praised Aaron Ramsdale’s excellent performance despite Southampton’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth.

Ramsdale pulled off two acrobatic saves, preventing the Cherries from adding to their tally.

However, Ramsdale has been unable to stop the Saints from being bottom of the Premier League this term.

He reacted quickly to tip Kyle Walker-Peters’ looping header over the bar and denied Ryan Christie a second goal with a superb stop.

Speaking as a pundit, Hart said: “I know Ryan (Christie) and he is not someone who heads the ball but this would have been a brilliant goal.

“That is a superb save by Aaron Ramsdale. Credit to him by the way today, in a 3-1 defeat, he was absolutely excellent."

