Bournemouth boss Iraola happy for goalscorer Christie

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was pleased for Ryan Christie after his goal in victory at Southampton.

Christie struck as the Cherries won comfortably 3-1 on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “Very happy, especially for him because he has played very well but he plays normally quite well and today he received the reward of the numbers, of the assist, of the goal.

“I think he's a good finisher. I think the ones who train with him know that he has this finish from the edge.

“He plays the ball normally quite well and today was a nice finish.”