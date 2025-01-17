Bournemouth's Arrizabalaga has learnt a lot since his last trip to St. James’ Park

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Bournemouth shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga is aware of the dangers of going to St. James’ Park.

The Spaniard, on loan from Chelsea, played his third game in English football in the stadium against Newcastle United.

As the Cherries prepare to go to Newcastle on Saturday, Arrizabalaga reminisced.

“I mean seven years, that’s long time!” Arrizabalaga told club media.

“At that time, I didn’t know really know how the Premier League was. You watch it in Spain but you don’t know.

“You have been watching La Liga and it’s a very different style of play and at the beginning it was very new, new stadiums, new coaches, players, I have good memories about that!

“It has not been easy to get everything in the right place but I have good memories and from that a lot of things change.

“Now I am older, I’m more mature and looking back it was a good time.

“I have recently had twins and I’m now in a different stage of my life, I have learned a lot for sure.”

