Newcastle boss Howe admits Bournemouth admiration; delivers Kelly, Almiron transfer updates

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe expects an attacking clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Newcastle host the Cherries in tomorrow's early kickoff.

Howe said of his former club: "I like how they play. They have had some remarkable turnarounds in games where they have been losing and have had a late period of momentum to win. Their spirit is undeniable.

"Very difficult to play against, a really good game, two teams with mirroring styles but it will be two teams trying to win."

On Newcastle's record-breaking winning run, he continued: "We've actually been quite relaxed during this run. We've not focused on it, we've not talked about it internally.

"We've just gone on to the next game. That's certainly not gonna change now, it will just be about Bournemouth and making sure that we perform in the right way.

"I'm relaxed on these things because I know it's something for everyone to talk about. Of course we want to win and we want to keep the run going as long as we can but it's always about how we play and that's what we got to focus on.

"The players have been very mature in their response in this winning run, the players are seeing this as an expectation they have rather than surpassing expectations. They are keeping the focus. There is a belief in the squad we have good players, and we can win games, for us it is just about remaining focused and looking ahead to the next game."

Howe's pre-match media conference was dominated by January market questions.

Asked about claims from Fenerbahce of a push for Lloyd Kelly, the manager said: "Lloyd has not talked to me about leaving the football club. I think he's only just joined and I think there's an understanding from his perspective that he's got to earn the right to play and prove that he deserves to play ahead of other players.

"So there's been absolutely no issue. He's been great to work with and I knew he would be. He's waiting for his opportunities, so there's no issue with Lloyd at all.

"Whatever rumours you're hearing are likely from Fenerbahce and not from the player so I want to make that very clear and Lloyd's an important part of what we're doing."

Howe also was pushed about Miguel Almiron and his potential move to Atlanta United in the US.

He said, "We're expecting him in for training today and as part of our squad tomorrow.

"With him, currently, anything could happen. But my concern is getting the squad focused for tomorrow's game.

"He's been top class. As you know, his playing persona is his personality. He's happy, a brilliant professional. He will come in every day and his training performances, his focus, his personality has been consistent. I've no issues with him on that side."

On selling Almiron without a replacement lined up, Howe admitted: "It's not ideal. I don't think it's ideal from anyone's viewpoint from our side. We don't wanna lose players but we know that there's a reality with PSR and the ongoing managing of that situation.

"So we've said many times over the last few weeks we'll make more decisions not based on football, but based on decisions that we potentially have to make for the future."