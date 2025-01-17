Bournemouth boss Iraola talks up Howe friendship (& striker search) ahead of Newcastle clash

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has admitted his admiration for Saturday's opponents Newcastle United.

Iraola is close to Toon boss Eddie Howe, who is also a former Cherries manager.

He said ahead of Saturday's early kickoff: "It's going to be a very, very difficult game. They are flying. Right now, they are flying. They have players in great form, especially Isak is scoring, Gordon is scoring.

"He's creating a lot of chances. The midfield is super strong. I think they have a, a very good squad.

"I think everyone, almost everyone is available also. And nine games in a row, winning is very difficult in any division, in any competition, but especially here is very, very remarkable. And it's going to be a very, very tough game Very tough game. But also I think we are well, we are in a good spot even if we are short of numbers. I think we ran a lot the other day against Chelsea.

"We finished super strong the game and I think we are also ready for the challenges."

On facing Howe, the Spaniard also said: "Yeah, we tend not to speak before the games. No, I think one, two weeks before when you play each other, I don't think there is a communication there and probably we will speak later and we will discuss like more calmly or whatever it happens.

"You know, I think he's a top coach, a top coach. He's doing a great job there. Every season that has been there, even past one that probably looks a little bit.

"For me they were very good, they were playing very well. And the problem is we have to face them tomorrow and I hope we are at the level because especially at home also the atmosphere that they create in the stadium, they normally start the game super strong. They are used to scoring early, especially at home games and put you under pressure.

"And I think it's important we can survive this first 10, 15 minutes where they really create the atmosphere to overrun you, to intimidate you a little bit. But for me it's a challenge also as a manager to face the good ones. And definitely Eddie is one of them."

Meanwhile, Iraola was also asked today about the prospect of a new striker signing given the long-term injuries of Enes Unal and Evanilson.

He continued: "Right now, there is no news. There is no news. I think it's difficult in the market.

"It's difficult because it's a specific position that no one wants to get rid of number nines in the winter market, the end is a position that you normally sub a lot and you always want to have just in case. But the club continues to work on it and we have still a lot of days for the market, 10, 15 days is a lot of days.

"... now, especially now in the winter market, the most difficult part is the availability because we know a lot of very good number nines, but the great majority of them are not available, especially now. So the club, I know is working on it.

"From my side, I have a very, very busy, busy period. So I'm more worried about what is going to happen on the pitch especially and how to prepare."

Asked if more departures could happen after the exits of Philip Billing (Napoli) and Max Aarons (Valencia), Iraola also stated: "I suppose, but I don't know. I suppose because they don't tell me everything and every negotiation and every time they talk to agents and to clubs.

"But I think it's normal things especially in the Premier League. But right now, we are very, very short of players, so we cannot lose anyone else."