Chelsea have reportedly had an approach for Alex Scott rebuffed by current club Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old is one of the most sought after young midfielders in the Premier League, linked with Man United, Liverpool, and, of course, Chelsea.

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It’s been reported that Scott has recently turned down a contract extension at Bournemouth, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2028.

According to journalist Alex Crook, Chelsea have had an approach for the England international turned down by Bournemouth.

Xabi Alonso’s side are willing to pay north of £60 million for Scott, but that remains some way off Bournemouth’s valuation.

Bournemouth have no intention of parting ways with Scott this summer.