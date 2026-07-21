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Bournemouth expect Alex Scott to stay after rejecting Chelsea bid

Bournemouth expect Alex Scott to stay after rejecting Chelsea bid
Bournemouth expect Alex Scott to stay after rejecting Chelsea bidSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Bournemouth expect star midfielder Alex Scott to remain at the club beyond the summer after reportedly rejecting an offer from Chelsea.

Scott, 22, has been heavily linked with a big move away from Bournemouth this summer, with the likes of Man United and Liverpool keen alongside Chelsea.

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The midfielder was a key player for Andoni Iraloa as Bournemouth secured European football for the first time in their history last season, featuring in all but one of their 38 Premier league games.

According to The Athletic, Bournemouth fully expect Scott to remain at the club beyond the summer regardless of his contract situation.

It’s been reported that Scott turned down an extension offer from the club, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2028.

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Premier LeagueAlex ScottBournemouthChelseaFootball transfers