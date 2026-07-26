Real Madrid have reportedly set their asking price for star forward Vinicius Junior amid interest from Arsenal.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Arsenal are considering a move for the 26-year-old, although talks with either the player or Real Madrid are yet to begin on Saturday (July 25).

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He adds that Arsenal are waiting for a definitive sign from the player that he would be interested in joining before making their move.

Vinicius’ future at Real Madrid has been a hot topic for the past year, with the superstar forward having just one year left on his contract.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has set a massive asking price of €160 million.

It’s also understood that Real Madrid would much rather keep Vinicius and have him renew, but the lack of progress in contract talks has seem them assess the market.

The two parties are expected to come together yet again now that the World Cup is over, but the situation remains tense with Vinicius demanding wages comparable to Kylian Mbappe.