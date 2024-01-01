Arteta speaks out about 3 Arsenal stars and their potential transfers away this summer

Mikel Arteta has spoken about the future of Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson in his latest press conference.

After the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles Arteta has been open about the possibility of losing three top talents this summer.

Speaking on Smith Rowe the Arsenal boss said this:

“Yeah, there are things happening in the background at the moment. We decided the best thing to do was to keep him away from the game today.”

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Fulham in recent days and could leave the North London club if not given the chance in the first team.

Speaking on Nketiah and Nelson he said this:

“A lot of players are being linked with potential moves. One way or the other. It’s normal. What I really like are the players that we have, the levels that they are showing. Especially the commitment, you can see it today just talking about those two the way they performed.”

Arteta is clearly impressed by the duo after this morning's performance but it is clear that many young players are looking to move away from the club as more game time is available elsewhere.