Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is eyeing a new club takeover.

The American is currently in negotiations with Portuguese club Casa Pia, says BBC Sport.

The first steps regarding talks between the parties have now kicked off.

Casa Pia is owned by Robert Platek. They also have interest from other US-based investors.

Foley has minority stakes in French Ligue 1 club Lorient and Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, while also owning Auckland FC in New Zealand.