Blake leaves chief exec role at Bournemouth

Neill Blake is leaving his post as Bournemouth chief exec.

Blake is now taking charge of Black Knight's multi-club network.

Bournemouth announced last week: "AFC Bournemouth can confirm that long-standing chief executive Neill Blake is to take on a new role at Black Knight Football Club (“BKFC”) after the closing of the summer transfer window.

Since Neill's arrival in June 2009 the club has seen a remarkable transformation, rising from League Two to the Premier League. With this new appointment, Neill will help oversee BKFC's multi-club model. BKFC, and its shareholders, owns the Cherries and A-League newcomers Auckland FC, while holding minority shares in Ligue 2's FC Lorient and Scottish Premiership side Hibernian FC.

Everybody at AFC Bournemouth would like to wish Neill all the best in his new role and looks forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity.