Bournemouth set Alex Scott exit stance as Real Madrid send scouts

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Bournemouth star Alex Scott.
Bournemouth star Alex Scott.Profimedia

Bournemouth are aware of several clubs tracking midfield star Alex Scott ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Cherries secured a first-ever European qualification at the end of last season under former boss Andoni Iraola and the club rejected several offers for him in the summer.

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Chelsea were heavily linked with a formal bid and Iraola also expressed an interest in bringing him to Liverpool.

Scott is under contract until 2028, but the England international is reportedly not interested in signing an extension, and that has triggered interest in him from across Europe.

Real Madrid have also sent scouts to watch the former Bristol City man in action in 2026/27, butt Bournemouth are clear over their position not to sell in January, as they prepare to listen offers in the region of £70M next summer.

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