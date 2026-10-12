Sources: Chelsea make Acheampong transfer decision as rivals circle

Chelsea are determined to fend off any interest in Josh Acheampong, viewing the young defender as a key part of their long-term plans.

Clubs including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have had an eye on Acheampong during his developing years, while a host of Premier League clubs would love to get their foot in the door if they sense an opportunity.

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But Chelsea are delighted with Acheampong's progress towards becoming a first-team regular and have no plans to entertain offers - regardless of which clubs might come forward or how much they are prepared to pay.

The 20-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's 5-1 win over Bournemouth at the weekend, providing another sign of his growing importance.

The club believe his development is moving in the right direction and want to ensure he remains convinced that Stamford Bridge is the best place to fulfil his potential.

Sources indicate Chelsea are keen to reinforce the message that good application and the right attitude will be rewarded with more starts.

That is particularly important as Chelsea continue to work through their defensive issues. There is a consideration about signing a new defender in 2027 but Acheampong is seen as someone who can contribute towards the long-term solution.

He is already contracted until 2029, giving Chelsea a degree of security over his future. The priority is to keep him progressing at the club and deter any rival from believing there is an opportunity to prise him away.

Chelsea's have just agreed a contract extension with Cole Palmer and it would not be a surprise if Acheampong was offered an improved deal soon, too.

For now, Acheampong is not viewed as a player to cash in on but as an important part of the future.