Bournemouth open to offers for winger with Liverpool reportedly interested

Bournemouth are ready to consider offers for Antoine Semenyo in the coming summer transfer window.

The Cherries are aware that the 24-year-old has a high market value, and may not want to sign a new contract.

Per The Mirror, the Reds may be considering Semenyo as an alternative to Mohamed Salah.

If the Egyptian winger does not extend his contract, Semenyo may be tasked with filling his shoes on the right side.

The forward has become a key player for Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola this term.

While the Spaniard does not want to lose the forward, Bournemouth may be forced to sell.

