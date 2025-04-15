Silva frustrated as Fulham fail to find way back at Bournemouth

Fulham boss Marco Silva was left frustrated after their 1-0 defeat Bournemouth.

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo struck in the first minute for the only goal of the game. Silva admitted frustration with Fulham failing to find a way back over the 90-plus minutes.

He said afterwards: "In the first minute we conceded a really sloppy goal but we had 94 minutes more to play and change it. We knew in the first minutes it was important to take the right decisions, simple decisions. The first 25 minutes showed we were not at the level.

"The reaction after that was good and we had chances to equalise. The second half we controlled the game and pushed them back. Kepa took some time to go down at least three times, all that stuff, to break our momentum. We threw everything away with our first 25 minutes.

"You have to have the quality and sometimes the patience to break them down and manage moments and one v one situations. Sometimes you need inspiration to break down these types of teams.

Silva insisted Bournemouth defender Marco Senesi deserved a red card - not a yellow - for his challenge on Joachim Andersen.

"For me it's a clear red card, VAR should have called the referee to review that moment.

"The same last weekend, we should have had a penalty, the referee didn't see it and neither did VAR.

"It's difficult to accept, we have been really unlucky with these kind of decisions from the officials and VAR in recent weeks.

"The fourth official was confused throughout the game, in all circumstances."

On qualifying for Europe, Silva says he remained confident, despite Monday's setback.

"It was a moment to make a big step forward, you have to do it because it could be a decisive moment. But it's not the end, there are six games left".