Semenyo stars as Bournemouth beat Fulham to keep European hopes alive

AFC Bournemouth resisted a late rally from Fulham to seal a 1-0 victory and end a four-game losing streak at the Vitality Stadium, as the Cherries leapfrogged their opponents in the race for the European places.

With no home league win in 2025, it has been slim pickings for the home fans in recent weeks, but on this night gratification was instant in an impressive opening 20 minutes.

They had the lead with just 53 seconds gone, as Antonee Robinson fluffed an opportunity to stem a flowing Bournemouth counter-attack, allowing Antoine Semenyo to drive into the box and drill a low shot into the bottom corner.

No PL team has hit the woodwork more times this season than Bournemouth, and shortly after taking the lead the Cherries were denied by the frame of the goal for the 21st time this season.

Milos Kerkez’s deep cross was nodded back across goal by Alex Scott and into the path of Evanilson, but from inside the six-yard box the Brazilian failed to keep his shot down, and the ball rocketed against the crossbar and bounced away from danger.

The away side set about taking advantage of the hosts’ profligacy, as Marco Silva’s men improved as the half wore on, with Rodrigo Muniz spurning two half-chances in a precursor to the Cottagers best chance of the first half.

Ryan Sessegnon slipped off the back of his marker and was expertly found by Alex Iwobi, but the former England Under-21 international put his free header straight at a grateful Kepa Arrizabalaga in the home goal.

Having denied Scott with a fingertip save on the stroke of HT, Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was called into action shortly after the break to save a close-range Tyler Adams shot.

It proved to be the only action in a languid opening to the second half, but the visitors have a fine record in recovering points from losing positions this season, and they were the first to emerge from their lull.

Despite being left frustrated at a clerical error meaning Sessegnon was incorrectly taken off, the introduction of Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez sparked Fulham into life, as Kepa had to palm away strikes from Iwobi, Saša Lukić and substitute Tom Cairney to keep his team in the lead.

Having defended against the best the London side could offer, Andoni Iraola’s side held on to reignite their ailing season and propel themselves into eighth place and bump the Cottagers back down to earth.

A frustrating night for Marco Silva continues their inconsistent form, as they have now alternated between wins and defeats for eight consecutive games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth)

