Bournemouth make move for Arsenal striker Nketiah

Bournemouth have made a move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah has seen a switch to Olympique Marseille fall through over the weekend due to Arsenal's asking price.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is now reporting: "Bournemouth have added Eddie Nketiah to their list of options to replace Dom Solanke.

"Initial talks took place after bid rejected today by FC Porto for Evanilson.

"OM deal for Nketiah, completely off after they signed Wahi."