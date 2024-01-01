Arsenal boss Arteta pushed for Nketiah update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was noncommittal when asked for an update on Eddie Nketiah's future.

The striker is being linked with a move away from the club, with Marseille very interested.

Advertisement Advertisement

As the two clubs attempt to agree a fee for the homegrown forward, Arteta was tight lipped.

Asked about Nketiah, he stated: Arteta said: "All the players that are here, that’s the biggest chance that they’ll stay with us.

“That’s why there here.

"We will see. We will evaluate if something is there to decide. At the moment there isn’t."