IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah

IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah

Arsenal have reportedly accepted a new offer from Olympique Marseille for Eddie Nketiah.

Having had two bids rejected by the Gunners so far this summer, the Athletic says Marseille have now been successful with their latest offer.

Advertisement Advertisement

OM's proposal of a loan with the obligation to buy for £26.5m has been accepted by Arsenal, says the Athletic.

Nketiah has also agreed personal terms over a five-year deal.

The deal is now only a step away from being approved by all parties.