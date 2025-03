Bournemouth lining up move for Liverpool attacker Doak

Bournemouth are lining up a move for Liverpool attacker Ben Doak.

Currently on-loan with Middlesbrough, Doak is expected to be cashed in by the Reds this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says the Cherries are keen to snap up the Scotland international, where manager Andoni Iraola is a fan.

Doak could be included in Liverpool's offer for Milos Kerkez.

The Cherries left-back is a top target for Liverpool ahead of the summer market.