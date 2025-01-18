Bournemouth hat-trick hero Kluivert: This is the standard

Justin Kluivert was delighted with his hat-trick in Bournemouth's victory over Newcastle United in Saturday's early kickoff.

The Cherries won 4-1 at St James' Park, with Milos Kerkez also on the visitors' scoresheet.

Kluivert later said, "We didn't start very well. They set traps and we played into them quite a few times. It was hard to recover. Bournemouth were just the better team today, technically and physically, and deserved to win.

"They are very, very good on the counter. They've got some very good players and are very dangerous. They ask questions that a lot of other teams don't ask. They go quite long and direct and you don't come up against that as much in this league.

"We played in areas that we usually don't. We lost the ball quite a lot in the middle of the pitch. It is disappointing. We've been on a great run so we just need to dust ourselves down and go again.

"Those are the standards we set for ourselves. The work we've done throughout the season has been exactly the same."