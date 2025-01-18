Kluivert nets hat-trick as impressive Bournemouth halt Newcastle's run

Bournemouth extended their club-record unbeaten Premier League (PL) run to 10 games as they defeated Newcastle United 3-1 at St. James’ Park.

Six successive league wins had put Newcastle in the UEFA Champions League qualification spots, but here they faced a Bournemouth side also in contention for European football, and the Cherries struck the first blow inside the opening 10 minutes.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ryan Christie’s pass split the hosts’ defence to release Antoine Semenyo, whose subsequent cut-back was swept into the far corner by Justin Kluivert.

While that was hardly the start Eddie Howe would have wanted from his side, the scores were levelled midway through the half as Bruno Guimarães headed Lewis Hall’s corner home despite Kepa Arrizabalaga’s best efforts between the Bournemouth sticks.

Although there was plenty of intensity and endeavour on offer, the opening half-hour was low on clear-cut opportunities besides the two goals.

However, the final 15 minutes of the first half provided more goalmouth action, including another strike for Kluivert.

Not long after Dango Ouattara headed over from an unmarked position, the Netherlands international buried another first-time attempt from Ouattara’s pass.

In response, Sandro Tonali stung the palms of Kepa with the final attempt before the interval.

Much like the start of the first period, chances were at a premium after the restart, but Bournemouth appeared to have given themselves a two-goal cushion with a little more than an hour on the clock when Ouattara tapped beyond Martin Dúbravka from close range.

However, during a move that involved Ouattara hitting the post and Christie forcing a save from the Newcastle shot-stopper, the ball went out of play and the goal was therefore chalked off.

A scrambling Dúbravka prevented Bournemouth from netting that elusive third via David Brooks’ flick as Newcastle struggled to exert sustained pressure.

Alexander Isak, who has been so dangerous this season with 15 league goals, was effectively a passenger due to the concentration of the visiting backline.

Ultimately, Anthony Gordon’s fiercely hit drive that was blocked to safety was the only time Newcastle really looked like equalising again, allowing Kluivert to wrap up the win with a fantastic strike from outside the box in stoppage time before Milos Kerkez’s equally well-hit effort added extra gloss to the scoreline.

The three points move the Andoni Iraola’s side up to sixth in the table, at least temporarily, with them now just a point adrift of the Magpies.

Given six points separate third and eighth in the table, this Bournemouth triumph could be crucial for their European charge.