Newcastle boss Howe tells players and fans: Time for foot to the floor!

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe recognises the chance they have this season with the Premier League table "so tight".

Newcastle meet Bournemouth in today's early kickoff.

Howe said, "It's an unusual Premier League season in terms of the league table - very tight and congested. I think every team going right the way down the league will look at it and think 'if we can get some consistent results together we could be in the mix.

"I think it works both ways, so now we have to guard against falling off from where we've been. We've really enjoyed the run, and we've put ourselves in a really good position - and now it's about foot to the floor, and trying to win more."

Newcastle have won nine on the trot and Howe also stated: "The players have been very mature in their response in this winning run. The players are seeing this as an expectation they have, rather than surpassing expectations.

"They are keeping the focus. There is a belief in the squad that we have good players, and we can win games. For us it is just about remaining focused and looking ahead to the next game."

