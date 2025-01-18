Bournemouth boss Iraola delighted with commitment of fringe players

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has heaped praise on his fringe players ahead of today's clash with Newcastle.

Iraola admit he's welcomed the way his squad players have stepped up amid a major run of injuries for his frontliners.

Iraola said: “I think the big merit is from the players that we have now, healthy and available.

  “I think they have all the excuses that are available to take them, but they are deciding not to take them and to keep fighting and to keep doing their job and something else and extra and what is needed and in whatever position we need them and in whatever condition.

“And if they are tired, they are deciding to keep going and to keep fighting. And I admire them.

“I admire them because it's not easy. Because normally the body, when you are tired, tells you, hey, take a break. You have all the excuses that are available.

“Nobody will tell you anything, but they are deciding to keep fighting and I hope they keep going, at least until we recover more bodies.” 

