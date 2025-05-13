Tribal Football
Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa: No-one here giving up on Europe

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga insists no-one at Dean Court have dropped hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Defeat to Aston Villa on the weekend leaves the Cherries in tenth place, but still within touching distance of the Europa Conference League place with two games to play.

Chelsea loanee Kepa told the Daily Echo: “I think to be fighting with the European spot until the last two games is a good sign, I think for the club it’s a big step.

“Obviously the most difficult thing is to be close and do it in the last games because every point is very expensive right now.

“But so far I think it's been great season. I enjoy a lot personally also playing in front of the fans here at home. And now we have two difficult games.

“Obviously, Man City away is maybe the toughest game of the season. But we did it also against Arsenal last week.

“So we have 10 days to prepare the game, to set everything right. And we will fight for sure. We will go there and we will fight until the end.” 

