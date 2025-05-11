Villa matchwinner Watkins proud of historic goal: It'll keep Gabby quiet!

Aston Villa ace Ollie Watkins was full of pride after proving the matchwinner at Bournemouth.

Watkins struck the only goal of the game for the 1-0 triumph and in the process became Villa's highest goalscorer for the Premier League era, surpassing former captain Gabby Agbonlahor.

“It’s something I had my eyes set on since I joined the club,” he told VillaTV after goal No75.

“My first interview I can remember walking in, the day I signed at the training ground, seeing Dean Smith and that’s what I had my eyes set on.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling, to be honest.

“I’ve put in so much hard work, on and off the pitch, and to be at a club like Villa, seeing the players who have played here.

“Just to be in the history books with all the top players is something I’m really proud of.

“It’s something I’ll definitely celebrate and hold on to.

“I think Gabby (Agbonlahor) can keep quieter now...”