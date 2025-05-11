Bournemouth boss Iraola: Mings threw a very violent elbow

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola blasted Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings after Saturday's home defeat.

During Villa's 1-0 win, their defender Mings appeared to throw a nasty elbow at Cherries midfielder Alex Scott.

Scott, it was later shown, suffered a fractured jaw, with Mings escaping referee action for the sixth minute clash. However, Villa teammate Jacob Ramsey was sent off late on.

Afterwards, Iraola said: “We've sent Alex to the MRI because he was really feeling it.

“I think it’s a very violent elbow, very violent. Tyrone Mings sees that Alex is coming and it's a very violent one. And also the first 15 minutes with Alex going out a couple of times, we didn't know if he would continue.

“He wanted to continue and the game basically nothing has happened for this 15 minutes. I think the same way, the second yellow of (Jacob) Ramsey. I don't think it's a second yellow.

“It was close to me and in life it didn't look like a second yellow.

“But obviously a red card in the 6th minute or a red card in the 80th minute, the value is very, very different, but we cannot change this.”