Tribal Football
Most Read
ElClasico: Real Madrid go to Barcelona with LaLiga title race in balance
Man Utd ready to outbid Juventus for Newcastle powerhouse Tonali
Sergio Ramos out of Monterrey’s clash with Toluca
Man Utd make surprise Heaton decision

Bournemouth boss Iraola: Mings threw a very violent elbow

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Mings threw a very violent elbow
Bournemouth boss Iraola: Mings threw a very violent elbowČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Graham Hunt
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola blasted Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings after Saturday's home defeat.

During Villa's 1-0 win, their defender Mings appeared to throw a nasty elbow at Cherries midfielder Alex Scott.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Scott, it was later shown, suffered a fractured jaw, with Mings escaping referee action for the sixth minute clash. However, Villa teammate Jacob Ramsey was sent off late on.

Afterwards, Iraola said: “We've sent Alex to the MRI because he was really feeling it.

“I think it’s a very violent elbow, very violent. Tyrone Mings sees that Alex is coming and it's a very violent one. And also the first 15 minutes with Alex going out a couple of times, we didn't know if he would continue.

“He wanted to continue and the game basically nothing has happened for this 15 minutes. I think the same way, the second yellow of (Jacob) Ramsey. I don't think it's a second yellow.

“It was close to me and in life it didn't look like a second yellow.

“But obviously a red card in the 6th minute or a red card in the 80th minute, the value is very, very different, but we cannot change this.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueMings TyroneScott AlexRamsey JacobBournemouthAston Villa
Related Articles
Villa matchwinner Watkins proud of historic goal: It'll keep Gabby quiet!
Villa boss Emery hails victory at Bournemouth - and matchwinner Watkins
Iraola admits Bournemouth blew Euro chances