Villa boss Emery hails victory at Bournemouth - and matchwinner Watkins

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was left delighted after their 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ollie Watkins struck to become Villa's highest goalscorer of the Premier League era.

“It’s very good. I’m very happy and proud but we can’t stop now,” said Emery afterwards.

“We have to keep going. We got Europe last week against Fulham at home and today against Bournemouth, teams that are competing very well and performing very well. They were fighting with us as their opponent.

“They were an opponent for us to get Europe. Now we’re in the run in with the teams fighting for Champions League after the way we did last week and the win we did today.

“We’re deserving to play the next match against Tottenham having the possibilities to be there, taking even more in Europa League or Champions League.”

A very good person

On Watkins, Emery was effusive with his praise for the England centre-forward

He said: “It’s fantastic and he deserves everything he is achieving.

“He’s always working for the team, working to help in everything: tactically, defensively and offensively, and he’s also scoring goals like he did today.

“It’s fantastic for him as a man – he’s a very good person. He’s humble, he’s a hard worker and his commitment with Aston Villa is massive.

“Everything we are doing, we are trying to be ambitious, and he’s always following us strongly in how we want to collectively achieve objectives and, individually, how he can progress and help us.”