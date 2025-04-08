Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa: I have an agreement with Chelsea

Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga admits his future could be decided before the end of the season.

Kepa is on-loan at Dean Court from Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "What I can say is that I am very happy and enjoying my playing time here, which I think I am showing. It is not the time to think about the future.

"We will make a decision. We are in contact with everyone and right now I have an agreement with Chelsea. There are some dialogues we will have and they will take place in a few weeks.

"After that we will make a decision."