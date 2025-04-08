Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City willing to listen to offers for Doku
Atletico Madrid ready €75 million package for unwanted Man United star
Gyokeres' agent accepts invitation to watch Arsenal take on Real Madrid this week
Inzaghi: Depleted Inter squad ready for Bayern Munich test

Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa: I have an agreement with Chelsea

Carlos Volcano
Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa: I have an agreement with Chelsea
Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa: I have an agreement with ChelseaAction Plus
Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga admits his future could be decided before the end of the season.

Kepa is on-loan at Dean Court from Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "What I can say is that I am very happy and enjoying my playing time here, which I think I am showing. It is not the time to think about the future.

"We will make a decision. We are in contact with everyone and right now I have an agreement with Chelsea. There are some dialogues we will have and they will take place in a few weeks.

"After that we will make a decision."

Mentions
Premier LeagueArrizabalaga KepaChelseaBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea set to rival Liverpool and Real Madrid for Bournemouth teenager Huijsen
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen
Bournemouth set Semenyo price as Chelsea, Liverpool circle