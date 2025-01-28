Bournemouth defender Zabarnyi on Newcastle radar
Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi is on Newcastle United's radar.
Newcastle are in the market for a new centre-half after failing with multiple offers for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi last summer.
The i is reporting Ukraine international Zabarnyi is now emerging as an alternative target for Newcastle.
The 22 year-old has been outstanding for the Cherries this season and been scouted regularly by Newcastle.
Zabarnyi penned a new deal last summer with Bournemouth to 2029.