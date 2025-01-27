Newcastle set to announce signing of Galway talent Fitzgerald this week

Tribal Football
Newcastle United are set to announce the signing of promising Republic of Ireland youth international Kyle Fitzgerald. 

The young talent will officially join the club from Galway on his 18th birthday, per Chronicle Live.

Fitzgerald has already made a name for himself, having represented Ireland at various youth levels. 

Known for his pace and left-footed skills, he is expected to make a significant impact in the reserve and youth teams. 

Academy chief Steve Harper is keen on finding more talents like Fitzgerald, focusing on both local prospects and overlooked gems. 

Harper's strategy aims to strengthen Newcastle's future by nurturing young players and providing them with opportunities to excel.

